Independence Day 2024: Check steps to download your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate

As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day with enthusiasm and pride, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, has once again taken center stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders, has urged the nation to support the campaign and make it a mass movement.

Launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2022, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement is now in its third year. This year, the campaign will also include a special 'Tiranga Bike Rally' on August 13, featuring Members of Parliament. The rally will commence at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and conclude at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through the iconic India Gate.

'About the Har Ghar Tiranga cerficate'

Significantly, apart from the other key prospects, an additional highlight of the campaign is also the availing of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate for its citizens. Under the initiative, the citizens are encouraged to hoist the Tiranga at their homes, take a selfie with the flag, and upload it to harghartiranga.com and then secure the certificate.

Notably, since its inception in 2022, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has seen remarkable participation. In its first year, the Tricolour was displayed at over 23 crore homes, with six crore selfies uploaded to the Har Ghar Tiranga portal. The initiative continued to grow in 2023, with over 10 crore selfies uploaded. This year, the campaign remains focused on promoting national pride and emphasizing the significance of the Tricolour.

'PM Modi urges support for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign'

Earlier, August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again called on citizens to show their support for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by changing their profile pictures to the Indian Tricolour. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi announced that he had changed his own profile picture and encouraged everyone to do the same in celebration of the national flag.

"As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s once again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I have changed my profile picture, and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com," he said.

'Steps to Download Your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate'

Go to harghartiranga.com and select the ‘Upload Selfie’ option.

Click on “Click to Participate” to begin the process.

Provide your name, phone number, country, and state, then upload your selfie.

Read and accept the pledge, “I authorize the use of my picture on the portal,” then click ‘Submit.’

Click on “Generate Certificate” to obtain your certificate. You can save it using the download button or share it online using the provided options.

