BJP to launch 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across India ahead of Independence Day 2024

Image Source : PTI (FILE) The national flags being prepared ahead of Independence Day celebrations on the outskirts of Jammu.

Independence Day 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the nation next week following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for organising the event ahead of Independence Day 2024.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast on July 28 (Sunday), Modi talked about the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan and urged people to upload selfies with the national flag on the harghartiranga.com website, saying the campaign has caught on with every section of society.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 112th edition of his Mann Ki Baat programme in July, had called for the celebration of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme as a national festival," BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said in a statement.

Tiranga Yatras

The BJP will hold Tiranga Yatras in every assembly constituency from August 11 to August 13, he added. On August 12, 13 and 14, floral tributes will be paid to freedom fighters and at war memorials. On August 14, Partition Remembrance Day will be observed across all districts with a silent march, Chugh said.

On August 13, 14 and 15, the 'tiranga' (national flag) will be hoisted and flown at all homes and business establishments, "turning the entire country into a sea of saffron, white and green", he said.

Independence Day events across country

BJP officials, leaders and public representatives will take part in Independence Day events, Chugh said and added that the party aims at ensuring that the tricolour reaches every booth across the nation.

"Since 2022, the BJP has been celebrating the HarGharTiranga campaign with great zeal and enthusiasm alongside the people of the country. This campaign will once again see widespread participation from citizens across the country," he said.

"In line with his instructions, meetings with BJP state officials, morcha teams, district heads and district teams are being held continuously across the country. Meetings are also taking place with district and divisional committees for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign," Chugh said.

Party representatives, national and state officials and local workers are working round the clock to ensure the campaign's success, he added.

