Independence Day 2024: Amit Shah urges nation to participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Independence Day 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (August 3) appealed to people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said that it has evolved into a national movement awakening the basic unity in every Indian. Shah said citizens should hoist the national flag at their houses, take a selfie with it and upload the picture on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website: harghartiranga.com.

"PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's #HarGharTiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation. I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again," he wrote on X.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is medium to remember heroes of independence: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a medium to remember the heroes of independence. "Our national flag, the tricolour, is a symbol of sacrifice, loyalty and peace. Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan is a medium to remember the heroes of independence. The campaign is awakening the basic unity in every Indian. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this campaign has become a people's campaign for the last 2 years," Amit Shah posted on X.

"From August 9th to August 15th, you can also hoist the tricolour at your homes and upload your selfie on https://harghartiranga.com," he added.

PM Modi on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops from August 13 to August 15.

Know more about 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable PM Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Several events, expected to witness immense public participation, are planned under the 'Har Gar Tiranga' campaign which was launched by the Ministry of Culture and has now transformed into a people's movement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also lined up a series of events from August 11 to August 15 on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day. As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the BJP leaders and workers will take out marches across the country and observe 'Vibhajan Vivishika Diwas' on August 14 to remember the horrors of Partition.

Earlier in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that August 14 would be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

