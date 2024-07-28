Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to make travel plans to World Heritage Site Charaideo Maidam in Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 112th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday (July 28). This was his second address after the Lok Sabha Elections and first after the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25. He urged the citizens to cheer for the athletes who have gone to Paris to represent the country in Olympics and extended best wishes to them.

"Right now, the Paris Olympics is in the spotlight all around the world. The Olympics provide our athletes with the opportunity to wave the tricolor on the global stage and to do something remarkable for the country. You too, encourage our athletes and Cheer for Bharat!" he said.

The Prime Minister interacted with the participants of the International Mathematics Olympiad.

"In the International Mathematics Olympiad, young participants from over 100 countries take part, and our team has successfully ranked in the top five in the overall tally." "The names of these students who have brought glory to the country are - Aditya Venkat Ganesh from Pune, Siddharth Chopra from Pune, Arjun Gupta from Delhi, Kanav Talwar from Greater Noida, Rushil Mathur from Mumbai and Anando Bhaduri from Guwahati," he said.

PM Modi on Charaideo Maidam

PM Modi mentioned Assam's Charaideo Maidam which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list recently and urged people to plan their future trips to the place.

"Assam's Charaideo Maidam is being included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. It will be India's 43rd site on this list, but the first from the Northeast. Charaideo Maidam is a World Heritage Site, it will attract more tourism. I request you to include this site in your future plans. On March 9, this year I had the opportunity to unveil the tallest statue of Great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan," he said.

What did PM Modi say in last episode?

In his last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', which aired on June 30, the Prime Minister addressed the nation for the first time since February 2024 due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In that episode, he highlighted the significant role of Sanskrit in ancient Indian knowledge and science. Addressing the milestone of Akashvani's Sanskrit Bulletin completing 50 years of broadcast on June 30. He further spoke about the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched on World Environment Day, appealing to citizens and people worldwide to join the tree plantation initiative with their mothers to celebrate both motherhood and the environment.

Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme where he discusses relevant national issues with Indian citizens. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Broadcast in multiple languages

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centres of All India Radio. A study conducted regarding the impact of 'Mann Ki Baat' on the lives of the people showed that over 100 crore people have connected to 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once. It speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements, and has influenced people towards positive actions.