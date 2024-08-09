PM Modi calls countrymen to join 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, changes his profile picture

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 9) once again urged citizens to extend massive support to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by changing their profile pictures to the Indian Tricolour.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi announced that he had changed his own profile picture and now encouraged everyone to join in the celebration by doing the same.

"As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s once again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I have changed my profile picture, and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com," he said.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called on citizen to participate in the third edition of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and make it a mass movement.

"PM Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has evolved into a national movement over the last two years, awakening the basic unity in every Indian across the length and breadth of the nation. I appeal to all citizens to bolster this movement further and participate in it with the same enthusiasm again," he said.

"Hoist our pride, our Tiranga, at your homes, take a selfie with the Tiranga, and upload it on the Har Ghar Tiranga website: https://harghartiranga.com," he added.





About 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign'

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was introduced by PM Modi two years ago under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Significantly, the idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

