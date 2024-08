Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NARENDRAMODI India's star track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, August 9, congratulated India's star track and field athlete, Neeraj Chopra, for his remarkable achievement at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Chopra clinched the silver medal for the country with his season's best throw of 89.45m in the men's javelin event held on Thursday.

