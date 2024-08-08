PM Modi lauds Indian hockey team for winning bronze at Paris Olympics: 'A feat that will be cherished...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Hockey team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian hockey team for their remarkable achievement in winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Indian team beat Spain by 2-1 to finish third on the podium. Taking to his official X account, the Prime Minister termed it a feat that will be cherished for generations to come.

"The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players," the PM wrote. "Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation," he added.

Amit Shah lauds Indian team

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the team Indian for their splendid show. "What a splendid show of mettle! Many congratulations to our men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. Your power-packed performance, and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport. Your achievement has raised the pride of the Tiranga," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also hailed the Indian hockey team for showing a "phenomenal match." "Phenomenal match by the Indian Hockey Team - proud to see you all bag the Bronze Medal. Thank you, Sreejesh. Your relentless commitment to excellence has kept us inspired," he wrote on X.

Indian team clinches bronze

India beat Spain 2-1 in a cliffhanger to clinch the bronze medal in the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8 and gave a memorable farewell to their legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. India's captain Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the hero for the side as he scored two sensational goals to help the country retain the bronze it had won at the Tokyo Olympics. Spain fought valiantly and tried dead level best to come back into the contest but a circumspect Indian defence ensured a bronze in the evenly contested clash.

