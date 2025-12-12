Important that government develops a plan on air pollution, we are ready to cooperate: Rahul Gandhi The air pollution levels keep Delhi choking as the AQI rises past 300 and in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asked the government to devise a plan to counter the pollution.

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday asked the central government to 'develop a plan' on the alarming air pollution levels in several cities in the nation. During his address in the lower house, Gandhi also extended the opposition's cooperation in devising such a plan.

"It's important that the government develops a plan for how to get rid of air pollution in our cities. We are more than happy to cooperate with the government on developing such a plan," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha.

Days ahead of the start of the Winter Session, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha had asked the Narendra Modi-led government for a debate on air pollution. Gandhi reiterated his desire, stating that a participatory discussion should take place in the parliament for the benefit of the nation.

"There are not many issues these days that the government and the entire opposition can agree on. I think the government should have a discussion in parliament. We should try not to make it a discussion where we are abusing you, and you are abusing us. I think we should make it a discussion where we are participating, we are showing the country that on this fundamental issue, there is agreement, and the best minds are going to be put into place to solve this issue.

"I think it would be good if we have a detailed discussion and then the Prime Minister puts in place a plan for each city methodical systematic plan on how, within the next five or ten years, maybe we cannot resolve the problem, but how we are going to address the problem and make life for our people easier," he added.

Delhi AQI categorized in 'very poor' category

Meanwhile, the national capital woke up on Friday, December 12, with an AQI level of over 300 at several places as the air quality dropped back in the 'very poor' category. Visuals from Delhi's ITO area, AIIMS, Ghazipur and Anand Vihar were covered in smog blankets.

The AQI at the ITO area was recorded around 354, as claimed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI level near AIIMS stood at around 338, around 386 at Ghazipur and 380 at Anand Vihar as the polluted air kept troubling the citizens.