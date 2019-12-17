IIMC students threaten hunger strike from Tuesday

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) students on the 14th day of protest against the exorbitant fee structure, here on Monday, planned to launch an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday. The IIMC students have been protesting since December 3.

Earlier in the day, they served an ultimatum to the IIMC administration to call an emergency meeting of the executive council to take up the issue.

"We have been protesting for the past 14 days. They are not looking serious. It's time to intensify the protest. So far, we have not disturbed the administrative functioning. but we have not been heard.

"If they don't respond to our call within 24 hours, from December 17 we will launch an indefinite hunger strike," said Prabhakar, a student of R&TV department.

