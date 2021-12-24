IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer; search op for pilot underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE image for representation

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Search operations are underway for the missing pilot, said sources.

The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told news agency PTI.

The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site.

The Indian Youth Congress, reacting to the crash, said on Twitter: We are deeply anguished to hear about the MIG 21 crash near Indo - Pak border, Jaisalmer Rajasthan.

