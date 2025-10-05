'I've to take it back...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call to reclaim PoK garners huge applause | WATCH Interestingly, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark comes at a time when violent protests erupted in PoK, leading to the death of 12 people while many others were left injured.

Satna:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday once again called for reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Speaking at the inauguration of the Sindhi Camp Gurudwara in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, Bhagwat compared India to a house and said that if a stranger has occupied one of its rooms, then the room needs to be taken back, referring that India needs to reclaim PoK.

Bhagwat's remark received a huge applause from the crowd.

"Many Sindhi brothers are sitting here. I am very happy. They did not go to Pakistan; they went to undivided India... Circumstances have sent us here from that home because that home and this home are not different," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI. "The whole of India is one home, but someone has removed the one room of our house where my table, chair, and clothes used to be kept. They have occupied it."

"Tomorrow, I have to take it back and hence we have to remember that the undivided India," the RSS chief noted.

PoK protests

Interestingly, Bhagwat's remark comes at a time when violent protests erupted in PoK, leading to the death of 12 people while many others were left injured. The agitators were led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), which was protesting against the atrocities being committed by the Pakistani government and its army in the PoK.

Though the protests exposed Pakistan's lies and falsehood, and highlighted Islamabad's disconnect with PoK residents, the Pakistani government on Saturday signed a 25-point agreement with the JKJAAC to end violent protests there. The agreement, which was shared by Pakistan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on his X account, includes compensation for those killed in violence and setting up of two additional intermediate and secondary educational boards for Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions.