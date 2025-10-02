Video: Mohan Bhagwat urges swadeshi and self-reliance, says 'Dependence must not become compulsion' Emphasising India’s tradition of embracing cultural diversity with inclusivity, Bhagwat warned against attempts by certain forces to turn this diversity into division. He urged citizens to safeguard harmony, refrain from using language that disrespects faiths.

Nagpur:

During the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur, Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat delivered a wide-ranging address touching upon global economics, national unity, cultural diversity, and security challenges. The event, held in the presence of dignitaries including former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marked 100 years of the organisation’s foundation.

Push for Swadeshi and self-reliance

Bhagwat criticised the tariff policy of the United States, which he said was designed to serve its own interests but ended up having global consequences. Stressing that nations cannot live in total isolation, he warned that dependence between countries must not evolve into compulsion. He urged Indians to strengthen swadeshi and self-reliance while maintaining friendly and voluntary diplomatic ties with other nations. He added that the world was now looking towards India to provide solutions to global challenges.

Protecting India’s diversity and harmony

Highlighting India’s unique cultural diversity, Bhagwat noted that foreign ideologies had always been absorbed with inclusivity. However, he cautioned that divisive forces within the country were attempting to convert this diversity into discord. He appealed to people to uphold harmony, avoid words that belittle faiths, and resist violence, hooliganism, or provocations aimed at creating communal tensions.

Remembering national icons

Paying tribute on the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bhagwat described them as exemplary figures of simplicity, devotion, and service to the nation. He recalled Gandhi’s vision of a self-reliant India and Shastri’s life of sacrifice, humility, and integrity, holding both up as role models for modern India.

National security and terrorism

Bhagwat condemned cross-border terrorism and cited the recent Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed after being asked their religion. He praised the government’s decisive response and the valour of the armed forces, calling it an inspiring example of national unity. He further pointed out that the crisis revealed India’s true international friends, while also warning against internal “unconstitutional elements” seeking to destabilise the country.

Centenary observance

The Vijayadashami celebration, which also launched the Sangh’s centenary year observances, saw thousands of swayamsevaks participate. The traditional Shastra Puja and Sangh Prarthana were performed at the Reshimbagh grounds, reaffirming the Sangh’s commitment to discipline, cultural pride, and service to the nation.