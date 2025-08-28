Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘Hum Do, Hamaare Teen’ appeal: Every Indian family should have three kids | Video Bhagwat referred to India’s population policy formulated in the late 1990s and early 2000s, emphasising that no community should allow its growth rate to fall below 2.1 children per family- considered the crucial replacement level for societal survival and stability.

New Delhi:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has called on every Indian family to have at least three children, stressing that India’s demographic stability depends on maintaining a fertility rate of 2.1 or above. Speaking in Delhi on August 28, Bhagwat said this translates into "three children per family" since one cannot have fractional children. He said population decline is a serious concern, warning that societies with fertility rates below 2.1 slowly perish on their own, leading to the disappearance of languages, cultures, and communities.

Population science and national policy

Bhagwat referenced India’s population policy framed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, highlighting that no community should see its growth rate dip below 2.1 children per family- an essential threshold for societal survival and balance. He urged citizens to see this responsibility as crucial to India’s future demographic dividend and national strength.

Integration of Gurukul Education with the mainstream System

Beyond population issues, Bhagwat emphasised integrating Gurukul education with the mainstream schooling system, clarifying that Gurukul is about learning traditions, culture, and history- not just ashram living. He praised the new National Education Policy (NEP) and drew parallels with Finland’s educational model, where mother tongue teaching and specialised teacher training are key features, urging that Gurukul values must be linked with modern education.

Reclaiming India’s educational heritage

Bhagwat asserted that India’s educational system was disrupted by colonial rule designed to keep the nation subdued. With independence, India must rebuild pride in its heritage. He stressed the need to teach children about India’s glorious past to instill confidence and a sense of achievement, enabling the country to progress with self-respect and unity.

Building national pride and the future

Calling for a mindset shift, Bhagwat encouraged spreading awareness that India is capable of great achievements. He praised recent progress but urged more efforts to revive indigenous knowledge and values alongside contemporary education to empower the next generation.