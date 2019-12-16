Protest at Hyderabad Urdu varsity against Jamia incidents

Protest erupted on the campus of Moulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), here on Sunday night, against the police 'brutality' on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and the Aligarh Muslim University.

Dozens of students of the country's only Urdu university gathered on the campus around midnight and raised slogans against the police action on Jamia and AMU campuses. They expressed solidarity with the students of the two universities and demanded action against the policemen who entered the campuses and resorted to baton-charge on students.

With the flash protest by students, the university authorities and the police geared up to prevent any untoward incident. The students have reportedly decided to boycott the semester examinations, scheduled to begin on Monday.

The university has witnessed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the last couple of days.

