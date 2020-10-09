Torrential rains, strong winds lash Hyderabad, leads to waterlogging, traffic jams | Photos, videos

Image Source : INDIA TV Torrential rains lash Hyderabad.

Torrential rains with strong winds lashed Hyderabad on Friday evening leaving the city with massive waterlogging leading to traffic jams and trouble for commuters. Heavy rainfall continued for about 3 hours, though the rain has stopped, the employees of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are meanwhile engaged in water drainage. The water-level was so high that it led to the drowning of two-wheelers while youths were seen swimming in Attapur.

Vehicular traffic came to a halt in some areas as the roads turned into cesspools, following heavy downpour for over 2-3 hours. Motorists had a harrowing time as overflowing drains inundated the streets, leading to traffic jams.

Till 8 pm, Asifnagar recorded 'very heavy' rainfall of 15.10 cm, followed by Shaikpet 12.7 cm, Gandipet 12.5 cm and Khairatabad 12.30 cm. This is the highest rainfall received in a single day during the current season. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, several other areas in the city and suburbs recorded 7 to 11 cm rainfall.

Heavy rains accompanied with thunders and lightning, lashed #Hyderabad today, many areas witnessing heavy water logging.

A road in Attapur turned into a swimming pool.@indiatvnews #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/ss8BTFyl4t — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) October 9, 2020

The sudden showers caught the peak-hour by surprise. Traffic had to be diverted at some points due to inundation.

Traffic was disrupted in busy areas like Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Khairatabad, Somajguda, Begumpet, Nampally, Abids, Koti, Begum Bazar, MJ Market, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Raidurgam and Gachibowli.

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN Commuters face trouble as heavy rains lash Hyderabad.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pressed its emergency teams into service to clear the water logging.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has appealed to people to avoid non-essential movement on roads as there are traffic congestions at few places. "Police officers and GHMC are working to ensure that minimum inconvenience is caused to you," he wteeted.

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN, INDIA TV Water-filled streets in Hyderabad after 3 hours of heavy rainfall.

The heavy rains also led to disruption in electricity supply in some areas. The electricity authorities cautioned people to stay away from electric poles and transformers.

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN, INDIA TV Water-logged streets in Hyderabad after heavy rainfall on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains at isolated places over Telangana till October 13. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places.

The IMD also issued warning of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

The weather department said the associated cyclonic circulation which extends to mid-tropospheric level is expected to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is expected to move west-north-westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh. Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the state during the next four days.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage