Amit Shah holds high-level meet with top Delhi Police officials, reviews law and order situation

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a high-level meeting with top Delhi Police officials at the Delhi Police Headquarters. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the Chief Minister of Delhi participated in the meeting. Home Minister Amit Shah reviewd the Delhi Police’s performance report for the last five years. Key issues, including protests that have taken place in Delhi over the past five months, women's safety, and attacks on police personnel were discussed.

Offcials duscuss law and order situation in Delhi

The meeting also covered the law and order situation in Delhi, direct engagement between the police and the public, and actions taken against drugs, gang wars, and gangsters. The meeting was attended by the Delhi Police Commissioner, along with all Special CPs, Joint CPs, DCPs, and officials from the Special Cell and the Crime Branch.

The meeting comes amid protests by opposition parties and student organisations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the exercise and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Left parties, student leaders stage protest, demand CEC's resignation

Several Left parties and student leaders on Friday staged a march near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, demanding Kumar's removal and opposing the SIR exercise. In view of the anticipated movement of a large number of people from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory announcing diversions between 1 pm and 5 pm. Commuters were advised to avoid affected roads, plan their journeys and follow traffic police instructions.

The protests have also extended to university campuses, with the hunger strike by five Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students entering its 13th day on Saturday. The students are demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) and the removal of the university's Chief Proctor over what they described as a crackdown on protesters.

Jasim Ali Khan, who has been on hunger strike since the protest began, accused the university administration of launching a crackdown and demanded the revocation of students' suspensions.

In the meantime, Congress MP Jebi Mather said on Saturday that the Congress, along with INDIA bloc partners, would hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.

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