Abhishek Sharma becomes first Indian opener to achieve major feat in T20I cricket

Christchurch:

Abhishek Sharma created history by becoming the first Indian cricketer to score 1000 or more T20I runs in a single calendar year. Overall, he is the third Indian player after Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who achieved this in 2022 and 2026, respectively. Meanwhile, Abhishek achieved the feat in the second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. He scored 27 runs off 21 balls as India won the match by four wickets.

When it comes to Test cricket, Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian opener to score over 1000 runs in a single calendar year. In ODIs, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record, having scored over 1000 runs in 1994. When it comes to Abhishek, the 26-year-old has so far amassed 1012 runs in 36 matches this year.

India win by four wickets

Chasing 181 runs, India were put into trouble early on as openers Abhishek and Sanju Samson struggled to make an impact. The keeper-batter started the chase playing a maiden over and soon after that, he departed, scoring 14 runs off 17 balls. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who replaced injured Kishan for the match, batted at number three and he too couldn’t keep going. He departed for four and that triggered a collapse.

India found themselves at 70/5 at one stage as the game looked out of their reach at the halfway mark. However, Naman Dhir managed to bring the team back into the contest with a quick cameo of 31 runs off 17 balls. It allowed Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy to play more freely as New Zealand were put slightly on the back foot.

There was still plenty of work to do for the Indian batters. Tilak took over the responsibility on himself and played a match-defining knock of unbeaten 51 runs off 26 balls and helped the team win the match by four wickets. Nitish played the role of a second fiddle, adding 26 off 13 as the visitors now take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Tilak was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match for his finishing. After the game, he revealed the plan, stating that the idea was to take the game deep and capitalise against the pacers.

“We thought that we’ll put that intent when they bowl in our arc. We’ll go. Otherwise, we want to just push it in the gaps and we want to run hard. And we have done that. I think, I think four to five two runs we have got in spinners. So they were really crucial, those eight to ten runs. So I think we played smartly there, and later on we know that we can hit sixes against the fast bowlers. We needed that pace in this huge ground. So we were waiting for that, and we finished off in style,” Tilak said.

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Tilak Varma's blitzkrieg helps India snatch victory from New Zealand's hands, beat them by 4 wickets