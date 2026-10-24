JDU expels Mokama MLA Anant Singh from party for 6 years for anti-party activities

Patna:

Mokama MLA Anant Singh has been expelled from the JDU for a period of six years. Furthermore, JDU has recommended the cancellation of his assembly membership for allegedly campaigning against the party’s candidate in the recently concluded Bihar Legislative Council elections. The party has recommended to the speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly to terminate Singh as a MLA under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. Anant Singh’s wife - Neelam Devi has also been expelled from the party over her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

In a post on X, the party said, "As per the orders of JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh has been involved in anti-party activities, violation of party guidelines. Due to his disregard for party directives, as well as his campaigning in favour of the opposition party—and against the party’s own candidate—in the recently concluded Legislative Council elections, his primary membership of the JD(U) is hereby cancelled.

Additionally, former Legislative Assembly member Neelam Devi has been expelled from the party for the next six years, with her primary party membership revoked due to her involvement in anti-party activities. This order shall come into effect immediately."

Who is Anant Singh?

Anant Singh is an Indian politician and a controversial Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Mokama constituency, representing Janata Dal United (JDU). He is a five‑time legislator known locally as “Chhote Sarkar.” Singh has a long political career but also faces a highly contentious reputation due to numerous criminal cases, including allegations of murder, assault and illegal arms possession. He was elected in the 2025 Bihar elections and even took oath while in custody in a murder case, though the Patna High Court recently granted him bail in the ongoing Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Latest murder charges against Anant Singh

Dularchand Yadav was shot dead on October 30, 2025 while campaigning for a Jan Suraaj Party candidate in Basawan Chak, within the jurisdiction of Ghoswari police station. The incident shocked the local community and drew significant attention.

Singh, who was accused of planning and carrying out the killing, was arrested by the police on the night of November 1. He appeared before the court the following day and was subsequently sent to Beur Jail in Patna.

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