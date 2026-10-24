Centre extends tenure of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh by one year

New Delhi:

In a significant development, the Central government on Saturday extended the tenure Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh by a year. Singh assumed the charges of Defence secretary in 2024. Prior to this role, Singh served as Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-Designate). Centre, earlier extended the tenures of Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan and Home Secretary Govind Mohan by one year.

Who is Rajesh Kumar Singh?

Singh held the post of secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from April 24, 2023, to August 20, 2024. Prior to that, he was secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Singh has held many other important positions in the Union government, including director of works and urban transport in the Ministry of Urban Development; commissioner (lands) in the Delhi Development Authority; joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; joint secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare; and chief vigilance officer in the Food Corporation of India, the ministry said in a statement.

He has also held charge as urban development secretary and finance secretary in the Kerala government.

Who is TV Somanathan?

A 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, TV Somanathan was appointed to the post for two years in August 2024. Now, the Centre has granted him a one-year service extension by extending his tenure till August 30, 2027.

Before joining home ministry, TV Somanathan had served as the Finance Secretary of India (Department of Expenditure) and also worked as Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). He also joined as Director at the World Bank Group, Washington, where he initially joined under its Young Professionals Program.

Know about Home Secretary Govind Mohan

Govind Mohan, a 1989-batch IAS officer of Sikkim cadre, was appointed Home Secretary in August 2024. Before joining the Home Ministry, Govind Mohan worked as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance with effect from 10.08.2017 to 13.05.2018. He also functioned as Principal Resident Commissioner, Sikkim since 25th August, 2015.

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Centre extends tenures of Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, Home Secretary Govind Mohan by one year