Indian Navy's submarine fleet set for major boost as indigenous AIP system achieves key milestone

New Delhi:

A significant milestone towards enhancing Indian Navy’s underwater capabilities has been achieved with the inauguration of ‘Setting to Work Phase (STW)-2’ activity of the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system Energy Module developed indigenously by Naval Materials Research Laboratory, DRDO. The AIP system boosts the underwater endurance of the diesel-electric submarines by reducing its dependence on atmospheric oxygen. The inauguration ceremony was held at Larsen and Toubro’s, AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat on October 24, 2026.

Air Independent Propulsion: Know its strategic impact and future

This achievement of the Indian Navy will elevate its underwater warfare capabilities to new heights. Long-endurance submarines will provide a strategic advantage amid security challenges in the Indian Ocean region.

Moreover, the indigenous technology will reduce costs, simplify maintenance, and reduce foreign dependence. Further work can be done to integrate it into more submarines and explore export possibilities. The key challenge now is to ensure timely induction while adhering to safety standards. This initiative demonstrates both India's defense research and industrial capabilities.

Here’s what defence secretary said

Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Rajesh Kumar Singh was the chief guest who graced the ceremony virtually. Chief of Materials, Indian Navy Vice Admiral B Sivakumar and Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), DRDO Dr R Balamuralikrishnan attended the event at L&T Hazira, Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of the DRDO congratulated DRDO and the industry partners and appreciated the scientific perseverance and industrial cooperation in the indigenous AIP Program, which has culminated into productive reality on the shop floor.

He also acknowledged the cooperation rendered by the Indian Navy to DRDO throughout the course of this programme, including testing and validating at every stage of the trials. He emphasised on working towards next phases of the program towards achieving Navy’s induction timelines for AIP system while maintaining the exacting safety culture that hydrogen and fuel cell systems require without compromise.

In the next phase, the AIP Energy Module will be energised for power production and tested rigorously as per Indian Navy’s protocols before handing over to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited for integration on Kalvari-class Submarine in early 2027.

Know the importance of AIP system

Conventional diesel-electric submarines cannot remain underwater for long periods of time because they must surface to recharge their batteries and draw oxygen from the air. This increases the risk of being detected by the enemy. But the AIP system addresses this issue as it relies on hydrogen and fuel cell technology, which reduces the need for oxygen.

Moreover, it allows submarines to patrol underwater for longer periods of time, launch stealth attacks, and enhance their defenses. This represents a major step towards India's self-reliance, as previously such technologies were dependent on foreign sources. It is planned to be installed on the Kalvari-class submarines, which are based on the Scorpene design.

At the ceremony, the DRDO Chairman praised the collaboration of scientists, industry partners, and the Navy. He stated that the Navy's support was crucial in testing and validation at every stage. He emphasized the next steps to meet the Navy's induction timeline while maintaining a strict safety culture for hydrogen and fuel cell systems.

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