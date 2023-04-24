NIA attaches properties of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir: In another crackdown against terror outfits, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached properties of terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yusuf Shah aka Syed Salahuddin’s son in Srinagar.

According to a notice issued by the NIA, Immoveable Property (1567 and 1568) located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel, the son of Syed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, a 'listed militant' under UAPA Act, 1967 stands attached under sub-section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the Order of Special NIA Court.

As per the notice issued by the NIA, Syed Ahmed Shakeel is an accused in an NIA case.

