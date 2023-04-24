Patna HC grants relief to Rahul Gandhi, stays lower court order till May 15 in 'Modi surname' case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Relief to Rahul Gandhi

Patna HC grants relief to Rahul Gandhi, stays order of lower court till May 15 in the 'Modi surname' case

Patna High Court on Monday granted relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi staying the order of the lower court till May 15, 2023, in the 'Modi surname' case.

The lower court of Patna had asked him to appear in court on April 12 and present his case. Against that order of the lower court, Rahul Gandhi filed a petition to quash the order in high court.

"The court has asked me to keep my argument on this matter," SD Sanjay, Advocate, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s counsel said.

Hope Rahul will be convicted in my petition too: Sushil Modi

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, recently, expressed hope that Gandhi will get "adequate punishment" by a court in Patna which had "summoned" the latter in connection with a case lodged by the former.

In a video statement, Modi, now a Rajya Sabha member, disclosed that the MP/MLA court in Patna has asked Gandhi to appear in person on April 12 in connection with the petition lodged by the BJP leader following the then Congress president's controversial speech at Karnataka in 2019.

"Gandhi has been summoned for recording of statement under Section 317 CrPC. I am confident that like the court in Surat, the court here will hold him guilty and award adequate punishment (adequate punishment)", said Modi, who had filed his petition on April 18, 2019, five days after Gandhi made the impugned remarks at a rally in the thick of Lok Sabha polls.

Modi added "Gandhi and his party believe in dynasty politics and cannot bear the sight of an OBC, Narendra Modi, in the Prime Minister's chair.

They, therefore, routinely engage in slander. Only the judiciary can effectively check this tendency".

(With agency input)

