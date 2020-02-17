Image Source : FILE Six killed after van rams into stationary truck in Hisar's Narnaund

Six people were killed and as many were injured when their van rammed into a stationary truck in Haryana on Monday, police said. The accident occurred near Rakhi Shahpur village in Narnaund, about 30 km from Hisar, an official of the Narnaund police station said. He said the cause of the accident was being investigated.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official added.

