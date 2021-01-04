Monday, January 04, 2021
     
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide in Kinnaur leaves hundreds of people stranded

Hundreds of people have been left stranded after a landslide at Malling Nullah near Naco in Kinnaur district blocked the Kinnaur-Kaza national highway on Monday, a district official said.

Shimla Published on: January 04, 2021 11:22 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide in Kinnaur leaves hundreds of people stranded (Representational Image)
Image Source : AP

Hundreds of people have been left stranded after a landslide at Malling Nullah near Naco in Kinnaur district blocked the Kinnaur-Kaza national highway on Monday, a district official said. 

The road link of Kaza subdivision in Lahaul-Spiti district and several villages of Kinnaur district have been cut off from the other parts due to the landslide that followed snowfall. 

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to remove the debris to clear the Kinnaur-Kaza road. 

Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the road due to the landslide, the official said.

