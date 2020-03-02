Image Source : PTI Warning for heavy rain, snowfall issued in Himachal Pradesh

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh from March 4-7, the Meteorological department said on Monday. There were light showers in some parts of the state from Sunday, it said. Rajgarh recorded 15 mm rainfall, followed by Baijnath with 2 mm and Solan with 1 mm, Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for Thursday and an 'orange' warning for Friday for extremely heavy rain, snowfall and thunderstorm in the plains, low and middle hills. The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather. Minimum temperatures in the state increased by 1 to 2 degrees on Monday, with the lowest being recorded in Keylong at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kalpa and Manai was minus 0.4 degrees Celsius. Kufri recorded a low of 3.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Dalhousie with 4.8 degrees Celsius and Shimla with 5.7 degrees Celsius, Singh

