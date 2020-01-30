Winter wedding: Groom walks 4 kms to reach bride's home amid heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand

Image Source : ANI Winter wedding: Groom walks 4 km to reach bride's home amid heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand

Setting a perfect example of a Bollywood styled wedding, a groom travelled four kilometres on foot on snow-clad paths to reach the bride's home in Bijra village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district as roads were closed because of heavy snowfall. The groom, along with other people, walked with an umbrella during heavy snowfall in the area, wearing his wedding attire.

The wedding ceremony was held in Luntara village of Ghat bloc amid heavy snowfall. The procession along with the groom covered the distance of four kilometres starting from Luntara village to Bijar village.

Basant Panchami marks the onset of wedding season in the hills but due to heavy snowfall and bone-chilling winter, the cultural and religious functions along with the routine life of people have been affected in the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

