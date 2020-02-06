Heavy rain lashes Nagpur and Vidarbha region

Image Source : YOGENDRA TIWARI/INDIA TV Unseasonal rains have lashed Nagpur and adjoining areas. Untimely rains also bring bad news for orange cultivation in the region.

Nagpur and several parts of Vidarbha region in Maharashtra are experiencing heavy unseasonal rains from last 24 hours causing waterlogging in several areas. The Indian Met Department (IMD) has predicted a 'generally cloudy sky' with 'with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' for until tomorrow.

The rain has also brought down the temperature by 3 to 4 degrees in the city.

Unseasonal rains lash Nagpur and Vidarbha region. IMD predicts more rains fro next 24 hours.



Via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/Ua0EeTqpSl — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) February 6, 2020

Nagpur residents also took to Twitter to post some rain clicks.

Nagpur and the Vidarbha region produces world-famous mandarin oranges, known for its sweetness across the world. The rain, locals believe will be bad for the produce.

Unseasonal rains also lashed many parts of Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

(India TV's Yogendra Tiwari contributed for this report)