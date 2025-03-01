Himachal Pradesh landslides: 112 roads blocked in Kullu after heavy rains, snowfall, tourists stranded Heavy rains and snowfall triggered massive landslides in Himachal Pradesh, blocking 112 roads in Kullu and cutting off several villages. Tourists remained stranded as the Kiratpur-Manali highway is closed. Authorities are working on road clearance and restoration efforts.

Heavy rains and snowfall wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides, blocking roads, and causing widespread damage in several districts, particularly Kullu, Kangra, and Chamba. In Kullu, landslides and gushing waters swept debris onto roads, damaging several vehicles. A total of 112 roads remain blocked in the district, with restoration efforts underway, said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Tarul Ravesh.

A massive landslide at Rokaru (Multhan) in Kangra district, caused by incessant rain and a cloudburst, damaged multiple vehicles and endangered 12 houses. Affected families have been evacuated to safer locations, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj.

One missing, search operations underway

Authorities reported that one person went missing near the Shiva Hydropower project in Palampur, and search operations have been launched to trace him.

Meanwhile, Tribal Pangi Valley in Chamba has been completely cut off following heavy snowfall, with electricity and telecommunication services badly disrupted in the region.

Tourists stranded as roads, highways blocked

A major landslide at Tohlu Nallah blocked the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway, leaving many tourists stranded. The Kullu-Manali road has also been closed, with traffic being diverted via Naggar.

Electricity supply remains disrupted in Manikaran and Manali, and tourists have been advised to stay put until roads are cleared, officials said.

Large amounts of debris from Gandhi Nagar Nallah have spilled onto roads, causing inconvenience to locals. Authorities have started clearance work, but normal life remains affected in many areas.

Heavy snowfall and rain lash himachal

Himachal received moderate to heavy snowfall and rainfall in the past 24 hours, with the following snowfall recorded:

Khadrala: 20 cm

Kothi: 15 cm

Nichar: 5 cm

Jot: 4 cm

Meanwhile, Bhuntar was the wettest location, recording 112.2 mm of rain, followed by:

Jot: 108.8 mm

Jogindernagar: 108 mm

Seobagh: 106 mm

Banjar: 92 mm

Dharamshala: 85.2 mm

Baijnath: 78 mm

Palampur: 75.6 mm

Rampur: 60 mm

Mercury drops, Keylong coldest at -6.9 degree Celsius

Minimum temperatures in the state remained slightly below normal, with Keylong recording the coldest temperature at -6.9 degree Celsius.

While the region witnessed a brief respite from fresh rains and snow, officials warn that road restoration and power supply repairs may take time, urging locals and tourists to exercise caution.

Also read | Uttarakhand avalanche: One dead, eight still missing as rescue operations continue, PM assures support