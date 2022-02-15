Hijab Controversy: Section 144 imposed in Tumakur, 9 other districts of Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel have been posted in several towns and also near schools to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incidents.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the Tumakuru district from 6 am on Wednesday ahead of educational institutions reopening in the state.

Section 144 has been imposed on eight other districts in the region which include Bagalkot, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Shimoga, Mysore and Dakshina Kannada. All gatherings including protests and rallies are banned in the 9 districts until February 19.

Earlier, the Udupi district administration imposed section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from February 14 till February 19.

Police personnel have been posted in several towns and also near schools to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incidents.

The controversy had originally taken place in the Udupi district where about eight girls were banned from wearing Hijabs to classes. As a form of protest, they sat outside classes.

On Monday, the Karnataka government directed all pre-university and degree colleges to resume offline classes from Wednesday ( February 16) after forcing them to shut down to contain the growing clashes over the Hijab row.

