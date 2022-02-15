BJP doing experiment in country from Karnataka: Owaisi on Hijab controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi speaks at an election rally ahead of the upcoming UP Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Wednesday, Feb. 09, 2022.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav's silence on the hijab controversy. Speaking to India TV, Owaisi said that Akhilesh considers Muslim votes as his 'property'.

"Itni khamoshi kyu hai (why is he silent?) When he (Akhilesh) was asked about Muslims and the hijab issue, he dismissed the question, saying 'aawaz nahi aa rahi' (I cannot hear you). Aap bhaag rahe hai bolne se...itni ghabrahat kyu (you are running away from speaking. why is he jittery)... What message is he sending to society?" he said.

"Ye unki (girls) choice hai itna to bol do (This is their choice)," Owaisi said while lashing out at Akhilesh.

"He (Akhilesh) is following actual Hindutva. He believes that minorities in UP are his property and they will vote for SP because they are scared of BJP. He (Akhilesh) lost in 2014, 2017 and 2019...you got Muslim votes in 2014, 17, 19 but you failed," the Hyderabad MP said.

Owaisi directly blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ongoing controversy over Hijab. He said that the "BJP is doing an experiment in the country from Karnataka."

Owaisi also rejected rival parties allegation that he is raking up the issue in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh for Muslim votes.

Owaisi's party is contesting polls on nearly 100 of 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh under the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha alliance -- a conglomeration of smaller parties. He has fielded candidates on seats where Muslims have a sizable population.

READ MORE: Hijab not an issue in Bihar, says CM Nitish Kumar