Delhi: High Court adjourns PIL seeking linking of Aadhaar with property

Image Source : FILE High Court adjourns PIL seeking linking of Aadhaar with property

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned till April 1 the hearing on a PIL seeking linking of Aadhaar card with property documents. A bench presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar granting four more weeks to the Centre to file its reply and posted the matter for hearing on April 1.

The plea contended that linking property documents with Aadhaar will lead to an "increment of 2 per cent in annual growth". "Executive action should be taken to warn the corrupt that betrayal of the public trust will no longer be tolerated and to reaffirm the rule of law and transparency," the plea submitted.

It further stated that the main advantage of the strategy would be that the tax authorities will get the details of "legal owners" immediately and once the Aadhaar linkage takes place, tax authorities can approach them.

"It will clean our electoral process, which is dominated by black money and 'benami' transactions and thrives on a cycle of large black investments, the capture of power through foul means and use of political strength to amass private wealth, all with disdain of the citizens," the petition stated.

ALSO READ | Jamia violence: Sharjeel Imam sent to 14-day judicial custody

ALSO READ | Aligarh SP leader's son shot dead in 'road rage' case