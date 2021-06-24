Heavy rain likely in Odisha on Friday: MeT

Follow us on Image Source : AP A woman walks through a flooded street during heavy rains.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred across Odisha on Thursday, as the MeT Department forecast heavy downpour in many parts of the state on the next day.

Bhubaneswar received 7.6 mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, while there was 4.6 mm of rain in Puri district during the period, the weatherman said.

Nayagarh received 75 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, while Angul received 26 mm and Cuttack 7 mm, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, it said.

Heavy downpour is also likely in Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Khurda, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts, the weatherman said.

Light to moderate rain will occur in many parts of the state, it said.

Thunderstorms may occur in several districts including Nayagarh, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh, the MeT Department said.

Sonepur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 32.4 degrees Celsius, while Phulbani registered the lowest at 18.5 degrees Celsius.

