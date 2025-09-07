'He started to realise...': Ex-diplomat explains why Trump softened stand on India | Video Trump had imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India and has been critical of India for buying Russian oil. He has repeatedly accused India of fueling the war in Ukraine. However, Trump on Friday softened his stand, calling India-US ties a 'very special relationship'.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump softened his stand on India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he realised that his aggressive tactics did not work against New Delhi, said former Indian diplomat KP Fabian on Sunday. Fabian said that though India remains open to friendly relations, it cannot be expected to accept unilateral decisions or coercive measures.

"Prime Minister Modi did what is appropriate to respond to a cordial tweet, but from this, we cannot conclude that we are going to see any early end to this, what I call 'Triple T' -- Trumped-up Trump Tariff," he told news agency ANI. "Trumped-up means without basis. But at the same time, it is reasonably clear that President Donald Trump has started to realise that his original expectation that India would surrender when he threatened an additional 25 per cent. He has started to realise that he was wrong."

"What he has to realise is that India is India. India is a civilisational state. India cannot be a meek camp follower of any other country. India wants to be friends with everyone and wants to do business, but India cannot take dictation," Fabian added.

Trump softens stand on India

Trump had imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India and has been critical of India for buying Russian oil. He has repeatedly accused India of fueling the war in Ukraine. However, Trump on Friday softened his stand, calling India-US ties a 'very special relationship'.

He also lauded PM Modi, saying he and the Indian leader would always be friends. "I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends... India and the United States have a very special relationship," he had said.

PM Modi welcomes Trump's sentiments

Later, PM Modi welcomed Trump's remarks, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments. "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he said in an 'X' post.