Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro slammed Elon Musk after fact check on his 'anti India' post Peter Navarro reacted sharply after his post was fact-checked, dismissing the community note on X as “crap” and accusing Elon Musk of allowing “propaganda” to spread on the platform.

Washington:

Peter Navarro, senior trade adviser to US President Donald Trump, faced a backlash after his claims on India’s purchase of Russian oil were fact-checked on the social media platform X. Navarro accused India of buying Russian oil solely for profit and feeding Russia’s war machine, allegations that were quickly debunked by a community note on X, leading to a sharp exchange between Navarro and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Navarro’s inflammatory claims and fact-check response

Navarro had posted that India did not buy Russian oil before Russia invaded Ukraine and is currently profiting from these purchases, which he argued financially support the Russian war efforts. He also blamed India’s tariffs for American job losses. However, X’s community note, backed by various credible sources, clearly clarifies that India’s acquisition of Russian oil is primarily for energy security and does not violate international sanctions.

The note highlighted that India’s oil imports from Russia increased due to discounted prices following Western sanctions, and also emphasised that the US itself continues to import significant commodities from Russia, calling Navarro’s accusations hypocritical.

Navarro’s angry retort to Elon Musk

After the fact-check appeared, Navarro reacted strongly, calling the community note “crap” and accusing Elon Musk of allowing “propaganda” on the platform. He doubled down on his claims, stating, “India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer… Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt.” Navarro further urged to “stop killing Ukrainians” and “stop taking American jobs,” intensifying his criticism.

The confrontation between Navarro and Musk adds another episode to their ongoing public dispute, which has seen Navarro criticise Musk’s Tesla company and Musk respond with sharp personal attacks in the past.

Official Indian response and diplomatic context

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) promptly rejected Navarro’s remarks, calling them “inaccurate and misleading.” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed that India-US relations remain important, highlighting the strong and “forward-looking” partnership between the two democracies.

Meanwhile, despite Navarro’s allegations, former President Trump has praised India-US ties, calling the relationship “very special” and expressing warmth in his interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi reciprocated by describing the bilateral relations as a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership” aimed at mutual growth and cooperation.

The incident underscores the complexities of India-US relations amid geopolitical tensions and reflects ongoing debates over energy security, trade policies, and diplomatic engagements in the evolving global order.