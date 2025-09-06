Donald Trump reaffirms 'friendship' with PM Modi, calls India-US ties very special | Video Donald Trump emphasised that occasional differences are normal between close international partners, assuring that there is no cause for concern. He described the current issues as brief and passing phases that do not weaken the overall strength of India-US ties.

Washington:

United States (US) President Donald Trump reiterated his long-standing friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "a great Prime Minister" and assuring that nothing threatens the deep-rooted ties between India and the United States. Speaking to the media, Trump stressed that India-US relations remain "a very special relationship," dismissing concerns of any serious strain.

We'll always be friends: Trump

When asked whether he was ready to reset relations with India, Trump responded confidently, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment." The US President, however, refrained from detailing what specific actions by Modi were causing his dissatisfaction.

Differences do not undermine 'partnership'

Trump underlined that occasional disagreements are natural between global partners but insisted there was "nothing to worry about." He described the tensions as temporary "moments" that do not alter the core strength of India-US relations.

Trade talks remain positive

Responding to questions about US trade negotiations with India and other nations, Trump expressed optimism. He said that talks were progressing well, suggesting that despite challenges, the administration aimed to secure fair and beneficial deals.

Dissatisfaction over European Union actions

Switching focus, Trump voiced frustration over the European Union’s recent decision to impose heavy fines on Google. Without linking it directly to India, the statement highlighted his broader concerns about economic penalties and their impact on international cooperation.

Responding to a question on his post on India, US President Donald Trump said, "I have been disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. And I let them know that, I put a very high tariff - 50% on India. I get along very well with (Indian PM) Modi as you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden... We had a news conference..."