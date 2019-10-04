HCL's Shiv Nadar to be chief guest at RSS foundation day

HCL founder Shiv Nadar will be the chief guest at this year's Vijaya Dashami event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on October 8, which is also the foundation day of the right wing outfit.

Nadar, an Indian industrialist and philanthropist, is the founder and Chairman of HCL and the Shiv Nadar Foundation.

This year's Vijaya Dashami event will begin at 7.40 a.m. It is the single largest annual event of the saffron outfit which is celebrated with much fanfare. RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat, along with the entire top brass of the Sangh, will be in attendance.

Last year, former President Pranab Mukherjee was the chief guest at the same event which drew much criticism from within his family.

Top Congress strategist Ahmed Patel had tweeted: "I did not expect this from Pranab da".

Though Mukherjee talked about "pluralism and tolerance" at the event, his praise of K.B. Hedgewar as "a great son of Mother India" had created a furore.