Restriction on media entry into village will stay till SIT completes probe: Hathras Additional SP

Image Source : ANI Restriction on the entry of media into the village will stay till the SIT completes its probe there, says Hathras Additional SP.

As the Yogi administration in Uttar Pradesh faces outrage over the gangraoe and murder of a 19-year-old girl, Chief Minister on Friday said the idea of damaging the dignity of mothers and sisters is ensured by the mere destruction of those who have been. They will get a penalty which will give examples in future. The UP government is committed to the safety and development of every parent. This is our resolution.

Though the administration continues to face the heat, it has also barred media from entering the village where victims's family resides, saying that it may hamper the investigation being carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Speaking on the matter, Hathras Additional SP Prakash Kumar said, "the restriction on the entry of media into the village will stay till the SIT completes its probe there. Due to the prevailing law & order situation, no political delegations or individuals will be allowed to visit the village."

Meanwhile, police has been deployed at the entrance of Bulgaddhi village, as SIT continues its probe in the alleged gangrape case.

