UP govt committed to safety, security of sisters and daughters: Adityanath as Hathras outrage mounts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is under fire for his administration's handling of the brutal Hathras gangrape and death case, today said that his government was "committed to the safety, security and development of all mothers and sisters". Issuing a warning to those who wish to harm the "honour" of women, the chief minister said that the government will ensure exemplary punishment, which will set an example to the rest in the future.

"Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such punishment that will set an example for the future. The govt of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our committment and promise," the Chief Minister wrote in Hindi.

Tempers ran high in Hathras on Friday after the district administration banned the entry of the media in Boolgarhi village where the Hathras assault victim lived. A heavy deployment of police was made around the village and even the movement of locals was restricted. Policemen were seen standing even in the fields to prevent media persons from reaching the house of the victim and meeting her family.

Talking about the development, Hathras Additional SP Prakash Kumar said due to the prevailing law and order situation, no political delegations or individuals will be allowed to visit the village.

