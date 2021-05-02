Haryana under 7-day complete lockdown from tomorrow to arrest COVID-19 spread

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Haryana under 7-day complete lockdown from tomorrow to arrest COVID spread.

The Haryana government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state to arrest the spread of Covid-19. According to state minister Anil Vij, the restrictions will come into effect on Monday (May 3) and will remain in place for the next seven days.

"Complete lockdown to be imposed in Haryana for 7 days from May 3," Vij, state's Health Minister, said.

The decision was taken in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the landlocked state. All essential services will, however, be allowed during the lockdown period. The state government had earlier announced a weekend curfew in nine worst-hit districts.

Haryana on Saturday registered its biggest single-day jump of 125 deaths due to COVID-19, raising the toll to 4,341, while 13,588 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 5,01,566.

On April 30, Haryana had recorded 98 fatalities and the previous highest single-day surge in cases so far with 13,947 infections was on April 28.

The number of active cases crossed the one-lakh mark for the first time on Saturday.

The state now has 1,02,516 active COVID-19 cases and the hardest-hit Gurugram and Faridabad account for 50 per cent of them.

According to the health department daily bulletin, Gurugram district again saw a huge surge in cases with 4,099 infections.

Gurugram district now has 38,560 active cases while another worst-hit district Faridabad has 12,196 active infections.

Seventeen of the new fatalities linked to the virus were from Hisar; 12 each from Gurugram, Panipat and Panchkula districts; nine from Ambala; eight from Bhiwani, while Jind, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Rohtak reported four fatalities each.

Other districts that reported a big spike in cases include Faridabad (1,751), Hisar (897), Sonipat (920), Karnal (740), Panipat (549) and Mahendragarh (526).

So far, 3,94,709 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Haryana and the state has a recovery rate of 78.70 per cent, the bulletin said.

