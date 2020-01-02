Seem to be Nepali: Sisters in Haryana denied passport on grounds of appearance

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Haryana: Sisters refused passports on grounds of appearance

Two sisters in Haryana were on Wednesday denied passports on grounds of appearance. According to one of the two, they had gone to the passport office but were refused the same by the concerned authorities, who said they both look Nepali. Both the sisters then reported the matter to Minister Anil Vij.

"When we went to the passport office at Chandigarh, they saw our faces and wrote that we are Nepali. They ask us to prove our nationality," said one of the sisters.

"We took the matter to the Minister Anil Vij only after which the process of making our passport started," she added.

Commenting on the incident, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma said, "One person named Bhagat Bahadur went with his daughters Santosh and Henna to the passport office Chandigarh for the passport. There they have denied passport and wrote 'applicant seems to be Nepali' on their documents."

"I have taken cognizance of this as soon as it came to my notice and after my intervention both the sisters were called by the Passport office and now their passport will reach them very soon," he added.

He said that inquiry will be conducted into the incident and appropriate action will be taken.

