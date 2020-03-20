Image Source : PTI Section 144 imposed in Haryana amid coronavirus threat

Section 144 has been imposed in the state of Haryana considering the growing threat of COVID-19. India thus far has recorded over 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus out of which 5 people have succumbed to the illness. Earlier, Section 144 was imposed in parts of Maharashtra and Odisha to keep people from gathering in large numbers.

The city of Lucknow has also been put into lockdown after famous singer Kanika Kapoort, who went to a party in the city tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is underway. Meanwhile, all eateries, hotels etc will remain close in Lucknow, as per the order of the DM.

(more to follow...)