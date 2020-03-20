Uddhav Thackeray on Mumbai Lockdown: We won't suspend Mumbai local train service, but...

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Uddhav Thackeray on Coronavirus: We won't stop Mumbai local train services, but....

Coronavirus Outbreak Maharashtra: Maharashtra Government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already put Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri-Chinchwad in lockdown. Speculation is rife among Mumbaikars that the state government would halt local train services. However, Thackeray government has not taken such a decision. Halting Mumbai local services will have a major effect on the city as local trains ferry more than 6 lakh passengers on a daily basis.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been appealing people to not undertake travel for many days. The appeal has had some impact as the ridership of local trains has reduced by 17 lakh passengers but in the most populous city of the country, this may not be adequate to stem spread of Coronavirus.

Uddhav Thackeray addressed people of Maharashtra for second time in past two days.

"Everyone is saying the same thing. Stay at home. Yesterday, I liken combat with Coronavirus to a war. But in order to live a healthy life, it's important that we stay inside our houses. Next 15 to 20 days are extremely important. We are taking measures to safeguard public health. Please co-operate," he said.

"A lot of people have suggested me to order the closure of train and bus services. But Mumbai local trains are the lifeline of the city. If blood stopped flowing in our veins, how can we survive?" Thackeray added.

However, he had a warning for Mumbaikars. He warned against non-essential travel and said that his government will be compelled to stop train services if people did not limit their travel.

