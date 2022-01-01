Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prominent citizens, armed forces veterans write to President, PM Modi on Haridwar hate speech

Five former chiefs of the armed forces and a number of other prominent citizens including bureaucrats have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent incidents of hate speeches and urged them to take appropriate measures.

In a letter, the group of over 100 people also referred to the communal comments made at an event in Haridwar recently and condemned "in no uncertain terms" such "incitement" to violence.

"We cannot allow such incitement to violence together with public expressions of hate - which not only constitute serious breaches of internal security but which could also tear apart the social fabric of our nation," they said in the letter.

They further said, "In view of the current situation on our borders, any breach of peace and harmony within the Nation will embolden inimical external forces."

"The unity and cohesiveness of our men and women in uniform, including the CAPFs and Police Forces, will be seriously affected by allowing such blatant calls for violence against one or the other community in our diverse and plural society," they added.

The signatories included former Navy chiefs Admiral (Retd) L Ramdas, Admiral (retd) Vishnu Bhagwat, Admiral (retd) Arun Prakash and Admiral (retd) RK Dhowan.

