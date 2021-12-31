Controversial Raipur Dharm Sansad organised by NCP's Chhattisgarh president: BJP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Self-proclaimed godman Kalicharan Maharaj had allegedly used abusive language referring to Mahatma Gandhi while speaking at Raipur Dharm Sansad. He was later arrested.

Raipur Dharm Sansad Controversy: Amid a massive slugfest over the controversial Raipur Dharm Sansad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that the event was organised by a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. BJP's Information and Technology department chief Amit Malviya said attempts were made to malign BJP by linking the party with the said event.

"The Dharma Sansad at Raipur is making news and the usual suspects, like always, are maligning the BJP and other Hindu organisations. But who is the actual organiser? Neelkanth Tripathi, state president of NCP Chattisgarh! You see it is convenient to cloak bigotry in secularism!" Malviya said in a tweet along with screenshots of social media accounts of Neelkanth Tripathi, state president of NCP Chattisgarh, who reportedly organised the Raipur Dharm Sansad.

Speaking at the event, 'godman' Kalicharan Maharaj allegedly praised Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi. Videos of Maharaj using abusive language while referring to Gandhi had gone viral.

The Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday (December 30) arrested Kalicharan Maharaj from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. He was later sent to police remand for two days.

The arrest of Kalicharan Maharaj, however, led to a slugfest between the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh and the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra claimed the action was a violation of the inter-state protocol, a charge denied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who asked Mishra whether he was happy or sad with the arrest of the person who "abused" Mahatma Gandhi.

"Narottam Mishra ji should first tell whether he is happy or sad with the arrest of the person who abused Mahatma Gandhi.

No rules were violated and action was taken as per the legal provisions," Baghel told reporters in Delhi.

Baghel also shared a video clip on his Twitter handle in which he said action will be taken against those who use derogatory words against the Father of nation.

