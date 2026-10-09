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Smriti Irani thanks voters for BJP's win in bypolls: 'Democracy has given a befitting reply to mobocracy'

Reported ByDevendra Parashar  Written ByManmath Nayak  
Published: ,Updated:

BJP leader Smriti Irani said today, democracy has responded to the mobcracy and all are delighted with the victory of the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha bypolls. The BJP also won from West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, she said.

Smriti Irani thanks voters for BJP’s win in bypolls.
Smriti Irani thanks voters for BJP’s win in bypolls. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday thanked voters for BJP’s win in bypolls and said the democracy has given befitting reply yo the Opposition’s ‘mobocracy’. “Today, democracy has responded to the mobcracy. We are delighted with the victory of the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha bypolls. The BJP also won from West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry," she said. 

She said Rahul Gandhi's video showing his misconduct with woman police constable exposes hollowness of his 'smash patriarchy' pitch.

She said the BJP won in Nandigram, Rejinagar, where the minority community has a higher population. On January 15, 2025, the outgoing Congress president had said that they were fighting against the Indian state, not the BJP. Since then, they have been attacking our constitutional institutions, she said.

 

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