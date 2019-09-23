Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Harassed by colleagues, policewoman commits suicide in UP

Harassed by colleagues, policewoman commits suicide in UP

Neetu Yadav (22), hanged herself from the roof of a barrack in the Police Lines in City Kotwali Police Station area on late Sunday night, Additional SP, Sanjay Yadav said.

PTI PTI
Ballia Published on: September 23, 2019 14:07 IST
Harassed by colleagues, policewoman commits suicide in UP
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Harassed by colleagues, policewoman commits suicide in UP

 Alleging harassment by two of her colleagues, a policewoman committed suicide here, a senior officer said on Monday.

Neetu Yadav (22), hanged herself from the roof of a barrack in the Police Lines in City Kotwali Police Station area on late Sunday night, Additional SP, Sanjay Yadav said.

A native of 2018 batch and hailing from Jaunpur, the woman left behind a suicide note charging two of her colleagues, including a female, of physical and mental harassment, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigations are on, he added.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police constable arrested on rape charges

ALSO READ | Indian national arrested in Nepal for opening fire at police officer

ALSO READ | Indian-origin police officer censured for work computer misuse in UK

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAadhaar, DL, Passport all in one: Shah proposes multi-purpose card Next StoryNPR being done for first time in 2021 census: Shah  