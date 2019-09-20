Image Source : ANI Indian national arrested in Nepal for opening fire at police officer

An Indian national was arrested on Thursday for opening fire at a police officer in western Nepal, police said here.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Mohmad Saheb, a resident of Nagpur in Maharashtra.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Bikram Shah, Saheb along with his three of his accomplices was en route to Tulsipur city in Nepal from Rupaidiha in Uttar Pradesh in a rented car.

The four had also robbed the car driver, he said.

The DSP said the four stopped the car near Tulsipur and fired at him.

Police arrested Saheb, but his three accomplices, who were also Indians, managed to flee, the DSP said, adding that search is on to nab the three men.