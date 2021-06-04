Gwalior: Four held with 7.2 quintals ganja worth about Rs 1 crore

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Police on Friday held for four people with 7.2 quintals of Cannabis.

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested four people with 7.2 quintals of cannabis (ganja) in Gwalior. The four were arrested from the city's Shitla Mata Mandir.

According to police, the market value of seized ganja is about Rs 1 crore. Police said that the arrested men had purchased ganja from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

Police officials are interrogating them to trace further links.

"The accused are residents of Morena district. They are being questioned. The contraband was brought from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh," said SP Amit Sanghi. "Two are drivers and two are smugglers," he added.

The SP said that accused are being interrogated in the police remand and investigation into the matter is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)

