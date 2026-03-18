Gurugram traffic will be disrupted for next 60 days due to drain work, check advisory, route diversions

Gurugram:

Attention commuters. Vehicular traffic in Gurugram will be disrupted for the next 60 days on a key stretch connecting SPR Road to sectors 74 to 80, Shikohpur village and Manesar Police Lines due to ongoing deep drain construction, police said on Tuesday.

Check full Gurugram traffic advisory

Issuing a traffic advisory, the Gurugram police said diversions have been put in place to ensure safety and convenience of commuters.

Gurugram traffic advisory: Check route diversion

As per the advisory, vehicles coming from Vatika Chowk will be routed via SPR Road, National Highway-48, Climber Lift and Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Those travelling from Dwarka Expressway towards sectors 74 to 80 will reach their destination via National Highway-48, Climber Lift and Kherki Daula toll plaza.

The vehicles coming from Rajiv Chowk will proceed via National Highway-48 to Kherki Daula toll plaza, while those from Pachgaon Chowk in Manesar will take a U-turn at Kherki Daula toll plaza to reach their destination.

Gurugram to take strict action against erring builders

In another development, the Gurugram district administration warned of strict action against builders for failing to carry out repair works as per structural audit reports within the stipulated time, an official said on Tuesday.

The issue came up at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar with builder representatives and Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) from 15 societies covered under the first phase of the structural audit process.

It was noted that while structural audits have been completed in several societies, repair and improvement works recommended in the reports have not been undertaken within the prescribed timeline, according to an official statement.

The deputy commissioner directed District Town Planner (DTP) (Enforcement) Amit Madholia to initiate necessary administrative action against builders who fail to begin the work within the next 15 days.

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