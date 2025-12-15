Messi in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued ahead of event in Arun Jaitley stadium According to the advisory issued on Sunday, traffic diversions will be enforced on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg. In addition, the movement of heavy vehicles has been prohibited on stretches between Daryaganj and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg as well.

New Delhi:

With football legend Lionel Messi set to arrive in the national capital on Monday, Delhi Police have rolled out a detailed traffic advisory, warning commuters of diversions and restrictions in and around the Arun Jaitley Stadium to ensure smooth movement and security during the high-profile visit.

According to the advisory issued on Sunday, traffic diversions will be enforced on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg. In addition, the movement of heavy vehicles has been prohibited on stretches between Daryaganj and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, as well as from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

Delhi Traffic Police, in a post on X, urged residents to steer clear of JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, citing heavy vehicular movement linked to the Argentine footballer’s itinerary. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.

Parking restrictions near stadium

Parking has been completely banned around the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with authorities warning that violators will face towing and penalties. The public has been encouraged to use Delhi Metro services and public buses to minimise congestion in the area.

Messi is scheduled to land in Delhi at 10:45 am on Monday. He will begin his day with a 50-minute meet-and-greet session at a city hotel, followed by a 20-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister’s residence.

His packed schedule further includes meetings with Chief Justice Surya Kant and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Main event at Arun Jaitley stadium

Messi will reach the Arun Jaitley Stadium at around 3:30 pm, where a series of events have been lined up. He will be accorded a grand welcome, followed by musical performances.

As part of the programme, Messi will felicitate Minerva Academy teams that have clinched three youth football trophies. He will also visit a specially prepared mini football field, where Indian celebrities will participate in a friendly match, after which he will greet the players.

A football clinic for 22 children is scheduled between 3:55 pm and 4:15 pm. Later, Messi will move to the centre of the field, where two Indian cricketers will present him with a gift. In return, the Argentine star will hand over two pre-signed jerseys.

Entry and exit points shared for fans

Delhi Police have also released designated entry and exit routes for ticket-holding fans attending the stadium event, urging them to follow instructions and cooperate with security personnel for a hassle-free experience.

Authorities have reiterated that traffic restrictions are essential to manage security and crowd movement during the visit of one of football’s biggest global icons.